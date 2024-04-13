Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Killing Of Passengers On NH-40

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

PM strongly condemns killing of passengers on NH-40

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the horrible incident of killing of passengers of a bus after their kidnapping on the National Highway-40 in District Noshki, Balochistan.

The prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the horrific incident and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

Seeking a report, the prime minister said that they shared the grief of the bereaved families and resolved that the culprits and their facilitators involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment.

The specter of terrorism would be rooted out, he reiterated.

