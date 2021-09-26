PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion in CPEC as game changer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while lauding efforts of the ministry of Maritime Affairs, termed inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game changer.

He expressed the hope that it would help in cleaning up marine habitat for fishermen, develop low income housing units and creating investment opportunities.

"Inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is game changer. Will cleanup our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low income housing units & present opportunities for investors. Will put Khi (Karachi) at par with developed port cities," he posted on his twitter handle.