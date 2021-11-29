UrduPoint.com

PM To Inaugurate The Academic Blocks Of Al-Qadir University At Jhelum Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 11:29 AM

PM to inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum today

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum on Monday (today).

Based on Islamic teachings, sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in promoting knowledge and research among the young generation as well as in character building.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

He said that this university will add a new dimension to the social sciences. He expressed hope that it will become a world class institution in which scholars of Sufism, islam and Science will be prepared.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Twitter Young Jhelum

Recent Stories

We draw strength from sacrifices of our martyrs: M ..

We draw strength from sacrifices of our martyrs: Mohamed bin Zayed

30 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain indelible in ..

Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain indelible in conscience of our nation: UAE ..

45 minutes ago
 Martyrs&#039; good deeds will remain as long as th ..

Martyrs&#039; good deeds will remain as long as there is life: Mohammed bin Rash ..

45 minutes ago
 Local Press: The biggest change to UAE laws in his ..

Local Press: The biggest change to UAE laws in history

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 261.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 261.09 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.