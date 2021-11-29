PM to inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum today

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University at Jhelum on Monday (today).

Based on Islamic teachings, sufism and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in promoting knowledge and research among the young generation as well as in character building.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that establishment of Al-Qadir University is another gift for Jhelum.

He said that this university will add a new dimension to the social sciences. He expressed hope that it will become a world class institution in which scholars of Sufism, islam and Science will be prepared.