PM To Launch Cadastral Map Of Islamabad Today

Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:29 AM

The cadastral mapping project has been conceived and inspired by vision of the Prime Minister to modernize the old "Patwar system" into modernized digital online system.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the cadastral map of Islamabad today to curb land record tampering, ensure monitoring of construction through imagery and provide information about land ownership on a single click.

The phase-I comprises of digitization of revenue record of three major cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and state land data of the country.

Survey of Pakistan has completed Islamabad Capital Territory digitalization by using Geographical Information System.

This will also help overseas Pakistani to verify online information before purchase of land in Islamabad.

The new system would also help identify the illicit hinging of state land, encroachment at nullah and forests.

