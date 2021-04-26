PM to lay foundation-stone of South Pubjab Secretariat, launch development projects in Multan today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Multan today (Monday) where he will lay the foundation-stone of South Punjab Secretariat and launch several other development projects.

The Prime Minister will also distribute 'Farmer cards' among farmers in Multan.

Other development projects to be launched during the day-long visit include inauguration of e-service center in Multan and the inauguration of Labour Housing Colony and Industrial Estate Phase-I for labourers.

The prime minister will inaugurate the new building of Darul Amaan, launch five Miyawaki forests under Clean and Green Pakistan project and up-gradation of Multan-Matitil road and start of construction work on dualization project.

Imran Khan will lay foundation-stone of a Shelter Home in Multan under Phase-I of Panahgah Project to be expanded to all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

The foundation-stone for construction of 200-bed maternal and child hospital besides installation of 10 water filtration plants in Multan will also be laid.