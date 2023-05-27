UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Businessmen To Help Govt In Creating Jobs, Enhancing Exports

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2023 | 11:19 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges and the economy could only make progress in the presence of political stability.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged businessmen to help the government in overcoming the multiple challenges facing the country and take lead in creating jobs and enhancing exports.

Speaking at a gathering of businessmen and investors in Karachi, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is faced with multiple challenges and the economy could only make progress in the presence of political stability.

He said the previous government broke agreement with the IMF and then the country was devastated by the biggest climate-induced floods of the century.

Shehbaz Sharif said International Monetary Fund imposed stringent conditions for its loan programme and still his government met all of those condition.

He said the government sincerely tried to avail the IMF programme and the Chinese Prime Minister also cooperated with Pakistan.

