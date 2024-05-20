PM Urges Turkish Firms To Expand Investment, Relocate Industries To Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited Turkish companies to further expand their investment portfolio in Pakistan, also urging them to consider relocating their industrial units to the country.
The prime minister, talking to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who called on him here, said that the current level of bilateral trade was not commensurate with the existing potential.
He emphasized to undertake concerted efforts for achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the next three years as already agreed by the leadership of the two brotherly countries.
While underscoring the special bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relationship.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expansion of bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and defence.
Regional and global developments, particularly the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza were also discussed in the meeting.
Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's staunch advocacy for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in the middle East.
He stressed the urgency and importance of the realization of the two-state solution as the key to attainment of durable peace in the Middle East.
The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan for co-chairing with him the 7th meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong and abiding support to each other on the core issues of national interest.
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers warned against burning crop waste2 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security5 minutes ago
-
Tank’s DPO pins promotion badges to newly promoted police officials22 minutes ago
-
Secretary SH&ME pays visit to Children Complex to review health facilities22 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian crossing at Torkham Border resumes22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan; Turkiye share common vision for regional development, peace, prosperity: Gillani32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three robbers, bike lifters with six motorcycles32 minutes ago
-
PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market41 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders promotes, coexistence, tolerance in Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
ANP grieves over tragic death of Iranian president, govt officials42 minutes ago
-
CM vows to raise living standard of people42 minutes ago
-
Progress, development in current era cannot be achieved without focusing on IT, digitalization: Moh ..42 minutes ago