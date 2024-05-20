Open Menu

PM Urges Turkish Firms To Expand Investment, Relocate Industries To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PM urges Turkish firms to expand investment, relocate industries to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited Turkish companies to further expand their investment portfolio in Pakistan, also urging them to consider relocating their industrial units to the country.

The prime minister, talking to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who called on him here, said that the current level of bilateral trade was not commensurate with the existing potential.

He emphasized to undertake concerted efforts for achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the next three years as already agreed by the leadership of the two brotherly countries.

While underscoring the special bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relationship.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expansion of bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and defence.

Regional and global developments, particularly the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza were also discussed in the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's staunch advocacy for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and lasting peace in the middle East.

He stressed the urgency and importance of the realization of the two-state solution as the key to attainment of durable peace in the Middle East.

The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan for co-chairing with him the 7th meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong and abiding support to each other on the core issues of national interest.

More Stories From Pakistan