PM visit to US to pave way for progress, prosperity in region: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) ::President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain on Tuesday said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to US would pave way for progress and prosperity in the region.

Hailing the PM visit, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a successful dialogue with the US President Donald Trump and apprised him about Pakistan's contribution in war against terrorism while the US President also admired the role of Pakistan in weeding out terrorists network from the region.

The FCCI president also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over highlighting the issues being confronted by Pakistan on Line of Control at Kashmir on Indian side and Afghanistan border.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan's image before the US President in most decent manner which also protected the national dignity.

"It is obvious from the PM's visit that in future, bilateral relations with America will be strengthened further which will reciprocally increase trade volume of both countries," FCCI President added.