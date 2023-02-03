UrduPoint.com

PM Welcomes China's Interest To Invest In Pakistan's Nuclear Energy Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM welcomes China's interest to invest in Pakistan's nuclear energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :China is interested in investing in Pakistan's nuclear energy sector and delegation-level talks in this regard will be held in near future.

This was informed in a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation led by Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese embassy Pang Chunxue.

The meeting was also joined by Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, and Khurram Dastagir, PM's Adviser Ahad Cheema, and Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi, Tariq Bajwa, and Jahanzeb Khan.

The prime minister welcomed the interest shown by China to invest in the country's nuclear energy sector.

He mentioned that the inauguration of K-3, the third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUP) yesterday with the assistance of China would help Pakistan overcome its energy needs.

He said the strategic relationship between Pakistan and China spanned over decades and would continue to strengthen with time.

