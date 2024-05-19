PMA Condemns Attack On Pakistani Students In Bishkek
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) strongly condemned the recent attack on Pakistani citizens, especially medical students, in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. We express our grave concern over this incident and stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, said a press release issued by Hon. Secretary PMA Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro here Sunday.
"The PMA is deeply saddened to learn about the attack that resulted in injuries to several Pakistani medical students who were present in Bishkek. This senseless act of violence against innocent Pakistani medical students is unacceptable," the statement said.
The PMA demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and called upon the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all Pakistani students, including medical students, residing in the country.
The Association urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to provide assistance and support to the victims and their families. It also called upon the international community to condemn this attack and work towards promoting peace and stability in the region. The PMA stands with the people of Pakistan, especially the medical community, and reiterates its commitment to the well-being and protection of all Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, the statement added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor reviews progress on Arid Agriculture University Attock campus5 minutes ago
-
ITFA-free alternatives, reformulation strategies to help Pakistan enable healthier food options for ..16 minutes ago
-
IRCRA launches ‘Azadi Fellowship Program’ to promote religious freedom, democracy across nation26 minutes ago
-
Capital's school children participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race26 minutes ago
-
Advisor Tourism visits Galyat, directs to remove encroachments36 minutes ago
-
DPO visits police chowki1 hour ago
-
12 arrested with drugs, arms1 hour ago
-
Four gamblers arrested1 hour ago
-
PHATA approves 7 schemes for Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
PDMA warns of heat wave from 21 to 272 hours ago
-
Ashrafi urges pilgrims to avoid political activities during Hajj2 hours ago
-
Beyond theology: Seminaries should embrace practical skills for holistic students development2 hours ago