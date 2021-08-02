UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Chance Of Light Rain In Karachi On Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast mostly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of light rain or drizzle is expected in southern districts of the province during the past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However, traces of rainfall reported from Karachi during the past 24 hours.

