PMD forecast mainly dry weather; rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The weather will remain hot in central and southern parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, 04 mm rain occurred in Chitral.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 40C, Noorpurthal and Joharabad 39C.