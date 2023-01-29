PMDC holds Open Day for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Model Degree College (PMDC) for Boys Dalazak Road, Peshawar here on Sunday arranged an Open Day for the students of Peshawar Model school for Boys-I and Peshawar Model School for Boys-IV.

On the Open Day, the students were given a full campus tour where they visited science laboratories, examination section, college grounds, hostel and digital library of the campus. The students also played different games, enjoyed quad bike ride and many more adventure activities and entertainment.

The aim of this activity was to make the students acquainted with college life and to explore the well-established education system of Peshawar Model Degree Colleges.