PML-N Abottabad gives dead line to eliminate parallel body

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Muslim League-N district Abbottabad Malik Mohabbat Awan Monday gave a deadline of 15 days to eliminate parallel body (PMN) and said that after the said period strict action would be taken against the violators.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with General secretary Zulfiqar Abbassi.

He further said that Federal General Secretary PML-N Ahsan Iqbal directed to take strict action against all those who are running parallel bodies under party regulations while the old members of the party should unite all under the umbrella of PML-N.

Mohabbat Awan stated that the party also sets an age limit for the members of the youth federation, those who do not qualify should voluntarily resign and join the mother wing, any person above 38 years of age cannot become an office bearer of the youth wing.

Talking about the issues of district Abbottabad he criticized the slow pace of construction work on the main Mansehra road and demanded to complete the project within due time.

He also underlined the need for a CT scan machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital which was out of order from last more than one year.