PML-N always concentrates on quality education: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) always concentrated on provision of quality education as it was the only solution to eliminate hatred and other societal evils in addition to materialize the dream of national progress and prosperity.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very committed for the promotion of education and in this connection, the poor but talented youth were also being facilitated with educational scholarships so that they could get higher education easily.

He said that when Shehbaz Sharif was chief minister Punjab, he initiated Danish Schools in Southern part of the province which was under severe grip of militancy but he believed that Danish schools would play an effective role in eradicating militancy by introducing the new generation with social norms and values.

He said the PML-N government also launched E-library, Khidmat Center, Interest Free Loans, Laptops and other programmes in the country besides establishing Endowment Fund so that poor students could continue their education without fee of poverty hurdles.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had started laptop distribution in 2008 and up till now one million students took benefit from this scheme. Now Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister had announced to distributing 100,000 laptops across the country and these laptops would be provided to the talented students purely on merit, he said and added that he wanted to increase the number of laptops up to one million per annum.

He said that Pakistani youths were very rich in talent but an incompetent person injected poison in their mind and promoted the culture of hate and hatred which resulted out the mayhem of 9th May.

He said that quality education was the only solution to eliminate hatred from the society in addition to promote the culture of 'respect for others'.

Now Danish schools would be established at Tehsil level and education quality of these schools would not be less than the standard of any Aitchison school, whereas, admission in these schools would be granted to poor students purely on merit, he added.

Earlier, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan in his welcome address said that more than 28,000 students of the university had got laptops.

The UAF despite limited resources was striving hard to meet the food security issue and in this connection, new crop varieties were being developed by university scientists, he said and highlighted various achievements of the university.

Earlier, the Interior Minister distributed laptops among 25 university students whereas a documentary was also screened about Prime Minister Youth programme.

Later, the minister also distributed cheques among more than 100 farmers who cultivated experimental soybean plots and got positions.

Government College University (GCUF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin, Registrar FaisalabadMedical University (FMU) Akmal Rasheed, Rector National Textile University (NTU) Zabeeh UllahKhan and others were also present on the occasion.