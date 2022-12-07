PML-N believe in peaceful transition of power: Atta Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed that legislatures should complete their constitutional term in any case.

"We believe in a peaceful transition of power through the democratic process", Attaullah Tarar asserted while talking to a private news channel.

It was not possible to stage early elections on "someone's wish" in such a situation where millions of people were without shelter or livelihood due to the devastating flood, he said.

SAPM further said that the coalition government will complete its constitutional term and the next general election will be held on its time.

Berated Imran Khan, Atta said PTI Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred his personal interests over the country.

Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK and the people have rejected Imran Khan's politics in Kashmir.