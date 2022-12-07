UrduPoint.com

PML-N Believe In Peaceful Transition Of Power: Atta Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PML-N believe in peaceful transition of power: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed that legislatures should complete their constitutional term in any case.

"We believe in a peaceful transition of power through the democratic process", Attaullah Tarar asserted while talking to a private news channel.

It was not possible to stage early elections on "someone's wish" in such a situation where millions of people were without shelter or livelihood due to the devastating flood, he said.

  SAPM further said that the coalition government will complete its constitutional term and the next general election will be held on its time.

Berated Imran Khan, Atta said PTI Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred his personal interests over the country.

Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK and the people have rejected Imran Khan's politics in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Government Million Election 2018

Recent Stories

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of P ..

Iran Sentences 5 People to Death Over Killing of Paramilitary Officer - Reports

22 seconds ago
 US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming ..

US Senator Urges Biden Admin. to Prioritize Arming Taiwan Over Ukraine - Letter

24 seconds ago
 26 people shifted to shelter home

26 people shifted to shelter home

26 seconds ago
 39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

39 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

27 seconds ago
 CPO inspects police stations

CPO inspects police stations

4 minutes ago
 HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distributi ..

HESCO reduces revised rate list of 11KV distribution materials

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.