PML-N in field with full preparations to contest elections: Maryam Nawaz

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said her party is in the field with full preparations to contest the elections.

Addressing PML-N's Workers Convention in Rawalpindi on Sunday, she said the PML-N was not scared of elections because it had not been 'selected'. The party has entered the field not to just contest the polls, but to win them, she added.

Imran Khan was a coward as he had been using women and children as shields to avoid his arrest, she said, adding that in fact, the PTI chief was responsible for the existing inflation and the difficulties of the people.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving hard and working day and night to steer the country out of the crisis. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always brought Pakistan out of difficulties and crises and put it on the path of development, she added.

She said PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif launched mega development projects. Nawaz Sharif launched several mega development projects, including Metro Bus, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Murree Expressway, and Motorway, besides establishing new universities, colleges, schools, and hospitals in the Rawalpindi division, she added.

She also pointed out other development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that every project in the city testified Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's love for Rawalpindi.

"Imran Khan got historic loans worth Rs 24,000 billion, but did not spend a single penny on development in Rawalpindi," she said.

She noted that the PML-N supremo always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else were always corrected by him. "Nawaz Sharif has an old habit of solving all the problems, created by others." Maryam Nawaz further said the 'son of the soil,' Nawaz Sharif would return, "but tell me why is he even forced to go out of the country every time".

She also castigated Imran Khan over an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the former prime minister should be made to face the Fund and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse and price hike.

"The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The economy would take a few years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that," she added.

Maryam Nawaz said no one would save Imran Khan if Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decided to arrest him.

Lashing out at PTI chairman Imran Khan, she said, "Imran is reluctant to present himself before the court by making excuses for his injury." She added that the foreign funding case in connection with the deposed premier was based on reality.

She praised the PML-N workers, saying, "The PML-N workers have left no stone unturned to show their courage." She said that during Nawaz Sharif's government, there was no inflation and the poor used to purchase edibles at affordable prices, but during Imran Khan's era, the prices of food items went up considerably due to wrong policies.

She said the PTI-led government destroyed the country and continued to loot the national wealth for four years. The people could compare the performance of Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif and like in the past, PML-N would bring Pakistan on the path of development this time, too, she added.

"Imran Khan had nothing to show for his government's four-year performance." In the elections, Maryam added, the party would prove that PML-N has the biggest force of youth and that its workers stand firmly with the party leadership.

Senior leader PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his address, said the leadership and workers of the PML-N were united and that the coalition government was trying to control the situation in the country.

While addressing the workers' convention, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, "We are not afraid of the elections as the PML-N workers are fully prepared and working in the field." He said, "Imran Khan wants to spread chaos in the country, but we want the elections to be transparent. Imran Khan is misleading his workers, and working on the agenda of instability in the country."Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, senior party leaders Pervez Rashid, Talal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi, Tahira Aurangzeb, Daniyal Tanveer Chaudhry, Raja Hanif, Malik Iftikhar, Sajjad Khan, and Lubna Rehan, and Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantt board members and other local leaders of the division attended the convention.