PML-N leaders arrive in London for meeting on political scenario in Pakistan

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Saturday arrived in London to attend a meeting to discuss political scenario in Pakistan as well as extension of Chief of Army Chief (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa.

PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Shehbaz Sharif, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam are taking part in the meeting which will be held at Edgware Road’s Maroush gardens.

According to the sources, the meeting would focus on the extension of the army chief, the government's accountability drive against opposition leaders and other political issues.

The ruling PTI government decided to extend the tenure of General Qamar Javed Bajwa as army chief. His extension was challenged before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court, after hours long hearing, allowed the government to extend General Bajwa's tenure by six months and to decide for how long the army chief will be given an extension.

The government will need a majority vote in both houses of the parliament for extension of Army Chief. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Foreign Minister Qureshi both said recently that the government would consult opposition parties before starting the legislation.