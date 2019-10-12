UrduPoint.com
PML-N Party Meets At Model Town

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

The party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N was held at Model Town here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :The party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N was held at Model Town here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Amir Muqam, Barjees Tahir, Pervez Malik, Abdul Qadir Baloch and others attended the meeting.

Matters related to party participation in Azadi March announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and overall political situation in the country came into discussion during the meeting.

Later, talking to the media, Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said that content of the letter written by imprisoned party Quaid Nawaz Sharif to party President Shehbaz Sharif was presented and discussed during the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Nawaz Sharif while agreeing with the objectives of the Azadi March, has directed the party to participate in the March actively.

In light of the letter, he said, the meeting decided that a party delegation would meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and content of the letter would be shared with him.

To a question, he said that there were no differences among the party leadership, and the party was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

