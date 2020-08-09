UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N, PPP Lost Public Credibility For Record Corruption Cases: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

PML-N, PPP lost public credibility for record corruption cases: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday criticized opposition parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for not having any strong strategy or public agenda to serve the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, senior leader said both the parties have lost their credibility in the eyes of people because of having record corruption cases.

He said the corrupt leaders of both the parties were creating hue and cry to run away of the accountability process and trying to put pressure on the government to stop the ongoing accountability against their leaders.

He said these self proclaimed kings went abroad and remained busy in buying palaces and made properties.

On the contrary, the people of Pakistan had immense love and affection for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sadaqat Ali said that the wrong policies of previous governments of PPP and PML-N had ruined all profit making institutions.

"The destruction of profit making institutions means the disintegration of the state. This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter," he added.

"We are committed to strengthen the institutions of this country and we have to prevent money laundering from the country," he said.

He said when the PTI came into power, it inherited economic challenges. However, it was making all-out efforts to improve the national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hue Pakistan Peoples Party Money Sunday Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

43 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.