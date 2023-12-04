PML-N ready for seat adjustment with JUI-F, other parties: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that his party is fully prepared to contest upcoming general elections as its workers, voters and supporters are excited to actively participate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that his party is fully prepared to contest upcoming general elections as its workers, voters and supporters are excited to actively participate.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said "We are ready to fulfil the promise of country's development made by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Oct 21".

Rana Sanaullah said that if PML-N gets the mandate then the country's development journey would restart from where it was halted in 2018, adding that the price hike is the bitter reality of the time and his party is actively working on the issue. "Pakistan is facing numerous challenges but it will be re-tracked and soon it would be on the way to development," he added.

He announced that PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif would visit all provinces including Sindh, adding that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also met with PML-N Quaid to discuss the current political situation. He said that his party was focusing on a seat adjustment formula with other political parties including the JUI-F rather than an election alliance.

About today's parliamentary board meeting of the PML-N Rawalpindi division, Rana Sanaullah said that total 122 candidates from NA 51 to 57 and PP 6 to 19 Constituencies were interviewed and initial discussions were completed by the board which would be announced later.

He added that the exercise would be completed in next 7 to 10 days. The KP division board meeting will be held on Tuesday and Balochistan on Wednesday, he informed.

Speaking about the recent criticism by PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz of General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah said that it was due to some differences over the party ticket. On November 30, Aziz had fired a broadside at Iqbal, saying that PML-N's reputation was severely damaged due to his failure to control inflation during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government. He said that Aziz is like his brothers but he is upset or angry over a ticket for a provincial constituency. The former interior minister revealed that Aziz wanted Awais Qasim to contest from the constituency while Iqbal wants his son to contest from there. "Ahsan Iqbal and Daniyal Aziz both should wait for the party's decision," he said, adding that the contestant for the ticket is chosen on merit, not on the basis of age. "The ticket goes to whoever is able to win the election," he added.