PML-N Stages Biggest Political Show In Quetta

Published November 14, 2023 | 11:19 PM

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, under the leadership of its Quaid, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, has organized a massive political show in Quetta, successfully gathering the senior leadership of mainstream political parties and seasoned parliamentarians under one roof

The PML-N Quaid is on a maiden visit to Quetta to strengthen his party, establish a political alliance, and convince the leadership of leading political parties of the province to either join PML-N or lend their support for a political alliance ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024.

The PML-N Quaid is on a maiden visit to Quetta to strengthen his party, establish a political alliance, and convince the leadership of leading political parties of the province to either join PML-N or lend their support for a political alliance ahead of the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Political pundits have termed it the most decisive and turning point, which, they say, will decide the political fate of the country in general and Balochistan in particular.

It is the biggest show of any political party since the caretaker setup took over the interim government in the country. Those who met with the PML-N delegation included leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party, Jameet-ulema-e-Islam, Pakhtunkwa Mili Awami Party, and the National Party.

Prominent political figures who held detailed talks were Chairman Senate Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal, Khalid Magsi, Manzoor Kakar, President Saleh Bhootani, and Jan Jamali of the Balochistan Awami Party, while Dr.

Mohammad Hamid Achakzai, Nawab Ayaz Jogezai, Abdul Qahar Wadan, Liaqat Agha of PkMAP.

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch, along with his National Party’s leaders, including Jan Bulaidi and Senator Kabir Mohammad Shahi, were also part of the meeting held at a local hotel.

Meanwhile, Molana Abdul Rehman Rafique and Molana Ghulam Sarwar represented Jameet Ulema-e-Islam. The Provincial President of PML-N Jaffar Mandokhail, General Secretary Jamal Shah Kakar, and PML-N Central leadership, including Maryam Nawaz, Maryum Orangzaib, Ayaz Sadiq, and Chaudhry Naeem Karim, accompanied the PML-N supremo during his visit to Quetta.

The PML-N central leader Chaudry Naeem Karim, while talking to the media, claimed that as many as 30 leaders of the political party are expected to join PML-N. “With the joining of over a dozen leaders of BAP and some other electables, the PML-N would easily form its government in Balochistan," he added.

