UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N To Issue To White Paper On Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

PML-N to issue to white paper on economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the party would issue a white paper on the state of the economy and performance of different sectors.

She claimed that the PML-N after five years of its government left the country in a better shape. It was moving on the path of progress and prosperity, she added.

Flanked by Senator Dr Musadiq Malik, she told the media here that the PML-N government gave the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and took economic growth to 5.8 percent. The inflation rate was reduced to 3% in August 2018, she added.

Marriyum said the people were falling below the poverty line while prices of gas and electricity had increased.

She said the PML-N had government taken loans and generated 11000 megawatts of electricity, constructed roads and completed projects of education and health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz CPEC Maryam Aurangzeb Progress August Gas Sunday 2018 Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

57 minutes ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

58 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

3 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

4 hours ago

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Hum ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.