PML-N to issue to white paper on economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said the party would issue a white paper on the state of the economy and performance of different sectors.

She claimed that the PML-N after five years of its government left the country in a better shape. It was moving on the path of progress and prosperity, she added.

Flanked by Senator Dr Musadiq Malik, she told the media here that the PML-N government gave the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and took economic growth to 5.8 percent. The inflation rate was reduced to 3% in August 2018, she added.

Marriyum said the people were falling below the poverty line while prices of gas and electricity had increased.

She said the PML-N had government taken loans and generated 11000 megawatts of electricity, constructed roads and completed projects of education and health.