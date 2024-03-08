PML-N Urges KP To Shun Differences, Work For Public Welfare Projects
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali on Friday urged the provincial government to shun political differences and adopt a reconciliatory approach with the federation to achieve development goals in the area.
In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar Wali said that KP is dependent on the federation and there is a need to adopt a reconciliatory policy with the Center to help address issues of provincial areas.
The policy of confrontation could not resolve the genuine problems of the masses, he added.
He was of the opinion that friendly relations with the Center could have better results for the provincial region.
He said that KP had received a hefty amount under the head of net hydel projects during the last tenure of Nawaz Sharif, which he added was "unprecedented".
The PML-N spokesperson said that KP could not afford two month salaries of employees and it is also difficult to continue "Sehat Card" system in the province. There is a dire need to move forward with better policies in the larger national interest, he said.
APP/mds/
