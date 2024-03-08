Open Menu

PML-N Urges KP To Shun Differences, Work For Public Welfare Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 09:56 PM

PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects

Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali on Friday urged the provincial government to shun political differences and adopt a reconciliatory approach with the federation to achieve development goals in the area.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Spokesperson for Pakistan Muslim League-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikhtiar Wali on Friday urged the provincial government to shun political differences and adopt a reconciliatory approach with the federation to achieve development goals in the area.

In a statement issued here, Ikhtiar Wali said that KP is dependent on the federation and there is a need to adopt a reconciliatory policy with the Center to help address issues of provincial areas.

The policy of confrontation could not resolve the genuine problems of the masses, he added.

He was of the opinion that friendly relations with the Center could have better results for the provincial region.

He said that KP had received a hefty amount under the head of net hydel projects during the last tenure of Nawaz Sharif, which he added was "unprecedented".

The PML-N spokesperson said that KP could not afford two month salaries of employees and it is also difficult to continue "Sehat Card" system in the province. There is a dire need to move forward with better policies in the larger national interest, he said.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

4 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

9 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

9 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

9 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

9 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

14 minutes ago
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

14 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

14 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

14 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

5 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

5 minutes ago
 Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with ri ..

Campaigning wraps up in Portugal snap vote with right ahead

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan