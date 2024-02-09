PML-N's Tanveer Aslam Malik Wins PP-21 Election
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Tanveer Aslam Malik has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-21, Chakwal-II by securing 83,055 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Tariq Mehmood Afzal who bagged 75,142 votes.
Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.75%.
