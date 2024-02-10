PML-N’s Usama Leghari wins PP-287 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Usama Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-287, Dera Ghazi Khan-II by securing 60,033 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ikhlaq Ahmed, an independent candidate who bagged 59,090 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 22.92 per cent.