Open Menu

PML-N’s Usama Leghari Wins PP-287 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PML-N’s Usama Leghari wins PP-287 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Usama Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-287, Dera Ghazi Khan-II by securing 60,033 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ikhlaq Ahmed, an independent candidate who bagged 59,090 votes.

Voters turn-out remained 22.92 per cent.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ghazi Muslim From PP-287 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

32 seconds ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

24 minutes ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

41 minutes ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

45 minutes ago
 Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

55 minutes ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

4 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

5 hours ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

6 hours ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024

10 hours ago
 NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan