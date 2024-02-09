PML-N’s Zubair Khan wins PP-227

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Musim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Zubair Khan won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-227 Lodharan-III by securing 55,324 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Nawab Amanullah Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 36,734 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained at 50.39 per cent.