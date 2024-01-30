PML-Q Candidate Aneela Iftikhar Withdraws Her Candidature To Support Gilani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) candidate for NA 148 Aneela Iftikhar announced to withdraw her candidature in support of ex prime minister and PPP central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani here Tuesday. She also announced to extend every possible political support to Gilani.
While talking to workers, she stated that PPP always gave due importance to women. She added that PPP was a true democratic party and hoped that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani would perform important role in development of Multan.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani thanked Aneela Iftikhar and stated that PPP always worked for welfare of women.
In another political meeting, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stated that masses could compare services rendered by PPP and other political parties. PPP always gave respect to politics of service. PPP's politics orbits around ideology to serve the people, he claimed.
On this occasion, scores of PPP workers including Malik Saeed Akhtar, Saleem ur Rehman Mayo, Ch Muhammad Yaseen and many others were also present.
