PML(N) MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju Booked For Coronavirus SOPs Violation

Sat 28th November 2020

PML(N) MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju booked for coronavirus SOPs violation

PML-N MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju was booked with Police Thana Sadar Crore Pakka for allegedly committing SOPs violations adopted to contain coronavirus spread

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :PML-N MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju was booked with Police Thana Sadar Crore Pakka for allegedly committing SOPs violations adopted to contain coronavirus spread.

He had arranged worker's convention in his home yesterday where about 120 other people were also registered in FIR. All have been charged of violating SOPs during participation.

While contacted, Attaullah Aman, the spokesman of Abdu Rehman Kanju termed the case as mere 'political victimization'. He added that it all went on to stop him from attending November 30 congregation being scheduled by Pakistan Democratic Movement here .

MNA Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju is son of former Federal minister Muhammad Siddique Khan Kanju.

He had served as Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development in Abbasi cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.

In the first time of his political career,he was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan as an Independent candidate from the constituency NA-155 (Lodhran) in May 2013 and Joined Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

In 2018, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

