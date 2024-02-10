PML’s Hassan Sheikh wins PP-248 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League’s (PML), Hassan Askari Sheikh has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-248, Bahawalpur-IV by securing 53,721 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Saad Masood of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 48,188 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 58.19 percent.