PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion Star naval exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur has visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of Goodwill and Flag Showing mission, and conducted bilateral naval exercise Lion Star-IV to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

Upon arrival at port vicinity, Pakistan Navy Ship was welcomed by Sri Lankan Naval units and received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Colombo and Officials of Sri Lankan Navy, said a news release on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the military band of Sri Lanka played tunes as part of welcome gesture.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS Taimur called on Commander Western Naval Area (COMWEST).

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officer conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Sri Lanka.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS Taimur conducted bilateral naval Exercise Lion Star-IV with Sri Lankan Navy Ship to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

The visit of PNS TAIMUR to Sri Lanka provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

PNS Taimur also celebrated Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan at Sri Lanka.

Commanding Officer of the ship attended Flag Hoisting ceremony at Pakistani High Commission.

The Independence Day ceremony was also held onboard ship.

The ship was attended by senior officials of Sri Lankan Navy along with a large number of diplomatic corps. PN Officers also visited Sri Lankan Navy Ship SINDURALA as exchange visit.