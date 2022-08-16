UrduPoint.com

PNS Taimur Visits Sri Lanka, Takes Part In Lion Star Naval Exercise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 08:16 PM

PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion Star naval exercise

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur has visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of Goodwill and Flag Showing mission, and conducted bilateral naval exercise Lion Star-IV to enhance interoperability in maritime domain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur has visited Colombo, Sri Lanka as part of Goodwill and Flag Showing mission, and conducted bilateral naval exercise Lion Star-IV to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

Upon arrival at port vicinity, Pakistan Navy Ship was welcomed by Sri Lankan Naval units and received by Defence Attach of Pakistan at Colombo and Officials of Sri Lankan Navy, said a news release on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the military band of Sri Lanka played tunes as part of welcome gesture.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer of PNS Taimur called on Commander Western Naval Area (COMWEST).

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Commanding Officer conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Sri Lanka.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS Taimur conducted bilateral naval Exercise Lion Star-IV with Sri Lankan Navy Ship to enhance interoperability in maritime domain.

The visit of PNS TAIMUR to Sri Lanka provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

PNS Taimur also celebrated Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day of Pakistan at Sri Lanka.

Commanding Officer of the ship attended Flag Hoisting ceremony at Pakistani High Commission.

The Independence Day ceremony was also held onboard ship.

The ship was attended by senior officials of Sri Lankan Navy along with a large number of diplomatic corps. PN Officers also visited Sri Lankan Navy Ship SINDURALA as exchange visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Exchange Sri Lanka Visit Colombo Independence All

Recent Stories

Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead ..

Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead of Winter

49 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 11 off ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company promotes 11 officers in scale-19

52 seconds ago
 Grievances of business community to be resolved so ..

Grievances of business community to be resolved soon: Ahsan Iqbal

53 seconds ago
 Prime Minister hails UAE company's interest to inv ..

Prime Minister hails UAE company's interest to invest in Pakistan's health secto ..

59 seconds ago
 Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Sent His Family Abroad ..

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Sent His Family Abroad When Russian Operation Began

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine Receives $203Mln in Zero-Interest Loan for ..

Ukraine Receives $203Mln in Zero-Interest Loan for 15 Years From Italy - Finance ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.