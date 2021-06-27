UrduPoint.com
PNSC To Provide New 'Ferry Services' In Areas Of Maritime Tourism: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

PNSC to provide new 'Ferry Services' in areas of maritime tourism: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) would provide a great opportunity for all interested in setting up a Ferry Services in the country.

In a tweet, he said that "Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) would provide managment/manning services." The minister said that registered tour operators in the country can design and market Hajj/Umrah/Ziarat packages, adding that "a win win for all!".

He shared that Ministry of Maritime Affairs in collaboration PNSC and Karachi Port Trust, is working towards realizing the potential of country's Blue Economy by promoting business opportunities in the areas of maritime tourism, coastal development and passenger-cum-cargo ferry service in the country.

With a large population and growing needs for regional and international connectivity, Pakistan holds immense potential for operation of 'Ferry Services' from, to and within Pakistan. In this regard PNSC was invited proposals from the investors and operators who intends to run Ferry Services on either domestic or international routes or both.

