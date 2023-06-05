POA EC organizes a tree-plantation drive

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POA EC) in collaboration with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Monday organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of KPT Sports Complex

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :On the occasion of World Environment Day, Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POA EC) in collaboration with Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Monday organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of KPT Sports Complex.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani, Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif, KPT Manager Sports Major (Rtd) Mehmood Riaz, a well-known actress of ptv Sarwat Gilani and other guests planted saplings along with special children.

On this occasion, Sarwat Gilani said that increasing environmental pollution is gradually affecting our environment. If special attention is not paid to the protection of the city, the harmful effects of pollution will increase shortly. She praised the efforts of the POA Environment Commission for the elimination of environmental pollution and appealed to the public to do more to achieve a happy and healthy society free from pollution.

She also appealed to the people to fulfil their national responsibility by planting more trees, ensuring a density-free, happy and healthy society.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani said that a pollution-free environment is key for every field including sports.

A healthy environment ensures a healthy mind and healthy body and as such we should make efforts both collectively and individually to contribute to drives aimed at controlling pollution.

Environment Commission Member Tehmina Asif said that 55% of the waste collected in our country daily includes plastic, which is mostly burned and the smoke that rises is very dangerous for human life.

She further said that marine pollution is also very harmful to our aquatic and marine life and also the economy because the employment of millions of fishermen is related to it.

We have to protect our sea as well as the land. It is necessary to play our full individual and collective role to protect our water resources and eliminate marine pollution, she added.

Major (retd) Mehmood Riaz said that KPT is taking great measures to reduce environmental pollution. There should also be a collective effort and every citizen has to be responsible for pollution by any of his actions, he said.