Poetry Function Held In Punjab Institute Of Languages, Arts And Culture

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:25 PM

Poetry function held in Punjab Institute of Languages, Arts and Culture

A function was arranged in honor of prominent poet, Karamat Gurdazi from Multan in Punjab Institute of Languages, Arts and Culture here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A function was arranged in honor of prominent poet, Karamat Gurdazi from Multan in Punjab Institute of Languages, Arts and Culture here on Friday.

Director General of the Institute, Dr Sughra Sadaf chaired the function.

She told APP that Karamat Gurdezi was author of 12 books of poetry and he mostly did romantic poetry. She said that she has decided to invite poets and writers from South Punjab every week under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister.

Later, the poet Karamat Gurdazi presented poetry and was appreciated by the audience.

