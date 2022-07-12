Police arrest 37 gamblers; recover Rs 160,580 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police on Tuesday arrested 37 gamblers and recovered Rs 160,580 stake money, 25 mobile phones and valuables from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested 18 gamblers namely Yasir, Tariq, Nadeem, Adil, Hafeez ur Reham, Akram, and others besides recovering 119,780 cash stake money, 15 mobile phones and other items.

In another raid, Taxila police held nine gamblers namely Ashfaq, Ishtiaq, Liaquat, Naeem, Nazir, Asif and others. Police also recovered Rs 22,500 cash stake money, six mobile phones, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police rounded up 10 gamblers, Shahbaz, Naeem, Numan, Tariq, Asif, Zafar and others and recovered 18,300 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them while further investigations are under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahad said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.