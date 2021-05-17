UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 4 Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:37 PM

Gadoon Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during operation against criminals and other anti-social elements in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Gadoon Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) during operation against criminals and other anti-social elements in the area.

According to a press release issued by DPO Swabi Office, a police team comprising of Sub-Inspector, Fawad and others police personnel of Police Station Gadoon under the supervision of DSP Topi, Iftikhar Ali conducted raids and arrested a PO Shehzad resident of Kalo Khan.

The accused was wanted to police in connections with shot injuring of his brother Rashid Ali while another accused Saeedullah resident of Ganduf have shot injured in Abdul Rehman over exchange of harsh words.

In the meanwhile, two other proclaimed offenders namely Maid and Ali Raza, residents of Ganduf were also arrested. The police have also recovered two Kalashnikovs, pistol and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

DPO Swabi Mohammad Shoaib Khan while commending the performance of police team has vowed dealing criminals with iron hand for maintaining law and order in the district.

