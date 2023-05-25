UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Eight Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused on recovery of over 1390 grams charras and 20 liters liquor, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai and Wah Cantt police rounded up Qasim, Amir, Idrees and Ali Ahmed and recovered 1390 grams charras from their possession.

Similarly, Westridge, Naseerabad and Kahuta police conducted raids and arrested Mumtaz, Mehtab, Zafran and Waqas and recovered 20 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

