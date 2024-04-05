Police arrest eight suspected criminals from Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a crackdown on street robbers and criminals, Larkana police has successfully arrested eight suspects involved in serious crimes

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) In a crackdown on street robbers and criminals, Larkana police has successfully arrested eight suspects involved in serious crimes.

The suspects have been found in possession of weapons and drugs.

Among the arrested individuals are drug dealers Abdul Jabbar Tunio and Ajeeb Gul Anar, who were found with significant quantities of hashish.

Additionally, wanted criminal Shakeel Chandio was apprehended with an unlicensed firearm and bullets.

Other drug dealers caught in the operation include Ahmed Ali Shar, Abdul Razzaq Magsi, Abdul Nabi Burdi, and Saeed Brohi.

The arrests were made by different police stations in Larkana, including Allahabad Police, Sachal Police, Ali Goharabad Police, Market Police, and Walid Police. The suspects are currently in custody and facing charges for their alleged involvement in criminal activities.