Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kohat police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five accused, allegedly Afghan Nationals, involved in a murder case within 24 hours, PRO of Kohat police said.

He said SHO Billi Tang police station Irfan Khan along with a police team arrested the accused, named in a murder case, during an operation.

The suspects involved in the killing of a man and injured two others.

The suspects had stabbed to death Abdul Wakil, an Afghan national, over a minor issue at the Ghulam Banda Afghan camp. Two Afghans, Wali Khan and Majid Khan were also injured in the incident.

The accused as named Lal Marjan, Jaber, Yaseen, Asif and Syed Marjan were Afghan nationals and a case has been registered against them in Billi Ting police station.