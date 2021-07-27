UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five Afghans In Murder Case In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:09 PM

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat

The Kohat police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five accused, allegedly Afghan Nationals, involved in a murder case within 24 hours, PRO of Kohat police said

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Kohat police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested five accused, allegedly Afghan Nationals, involved in a murder case within 24 hours, PRO of Kohat police said.

He said SHO Billi Tang police station Irfan Khan along with a police team arrested the accused, named in a murder case, during an operation.

The suspects involved in the killing of a man and injured two others.

The suspects had stabbed to death Abdul Wakil, an Afghan national, over a minor issue at the Ghulam Banda Afghan camp. Two Afghans, Wali Khan and Majid Khan were also injured in the incident.

The accused as named Lal Marjan, Jaber, Yaseen, Asif and Syed Marjan were Afghan nationals and a case has been registered against them in Billi Ting police station.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Afghanistan Police Police Station Man Kohat

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

6 minutes ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

18 seconds ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

20 seconds ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

21 seconds ago

Myanmar Election Commission Cancels 2020 General E ..

26 seconds ago

Anti-dengue drive underway in city

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.