Police Arrest Murderer In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:31 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : The police in Kohat claimed to have arrested an accused involved in murder of a man, killed on the night of Eidul Azha in Darawal Banda here.

A press release issued by PRO Kohat police on Wednesday said that one Muhammad Aslam was killed at Eid night in Darawal Banda Kohat and a case was registered by his cousin against unknown murderer.

The police during investigation arrested the murderer Laiq Khan son of Islamuddin, resident of Ali Khel Orakzai Agency through the data of the mobile phone of the deceased. Weapon used in the crime was also recovered.

The arrested accused has confessed to his crime during physical remand in custody of Kohat police and later handed over to an investigation team.

