Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons; recover five pistols, two carbeans

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and two carbeans with ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Ratta Amral, Chontra, Sadiqabad and Mandra police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, launched crackdown and arrested seven persons namely Nazar Shah, Gul Nawaz, Junaid Aftab, Akhtar Mehmood, Mubashir Hussain, Abdul Raziq and Muhammad Alamgir and recovered five 30 bore pistols and two carbeans with ammunition from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

CPO said that the police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.