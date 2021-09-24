Police arrest seven for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 180 grams hashish, 10 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 180 grams hashish, 10 liters liquor, five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Pirwadhai, Cantt, Westridge, and Civil Line police held Taous Khan, Shabbir Hussain, Wahadullah, Farhan Naseer and Majid Hussain and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Gujar Khan police netted Babar Ali for having 10 liters liquor while Waris Khan police recovered 180 grams hashish from Aftab.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.