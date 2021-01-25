Police arrest several beggars from different areas of Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police rounded up several beggars from different areas of Hyderabad acting on the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region Dr Jamil Ahmed.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Sakhi Pir police arrested a professional beggar Danish, son of Salahuddin Siddiqui, and booked him under section 9 of Anti Begging Ordinance 1983.

Similarly, the SITE police station also apprehended Imtiaz Ali, son of Ghulam Nabi, and booked him under the same section.

The police also arrested and booked the alleged beggars Khursheed son of Mukhtiar Khan Yousufzai and Lakhu son of Samo Sukkur in the limits of Makki Shah and Qasimabad police stations, respectively.

The spokesman said the Additional IGP had issued directives for takingaction against the professional beggars on a daily basis.