Police arrest suspects involved in motorbike lifting, recover 4 bikes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police arrested 4 suspected motorbike lifters and recovered as many vehicles from their possession in separate raids in the limits of City and Market police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the City police arrested Adil Shaikh and Zohaib Chaang in a raid.

He said that Chaang later led the police to the places from where 2 motorbikes were recovered.

The spokesman claimed that Chaang was already booked in 11 FIRs which were registered at different times since 2021 at Hatri and Baldia police stations in Hyderabad.

The City police also booked him in a new FIR.

Separately, the Market police in a raid near the Veterinary hospital in Heerabad area apprehended Gulzar Shah and Sona Fakeer Brohi.

The spokesman claimed that both the arrested suspects belonged to a gang of motorbike lifters and that 2 stolen motorbikes were recovered from their possession.

According to him, Shah was already nominated in 5 FIRs at SITE, Qasimabad and B-Section police stations and Brohi in one FIR at PS-City.

