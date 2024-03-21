Open Menu

Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With 10 Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest three bike lifters with 10 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Adnan, Alian and Suleman, members of Adnan gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir Taxila From

Recent Stories

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

11 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

36 minutes ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

2 hours ago
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

15 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

15 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan