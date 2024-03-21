Police Arrest Three Bike Lifters With 10 Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Taxila Police Station managed to net three bike lifters namely Adnan, Alian and Suleman, members of Adnan gang and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
