Police Arrested Dacoit Gang

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police claimed to have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members including ring leader besides recovering cash Rs 200,000 and 1500 Emirati Dirham.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police team under the supervision of SHO made hectic efforts and managed to net four dacoits namely Sheheryar Shafquat alias Sheri, ring leader and Atif Mehmood, Ahsan Imtiaz and Usama Waheed who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

Police recovered cash Rs 200,000 and 1500 Emarati Dirham, wireless set and police uniforms.

SHO informed that the dacoits confessed to have committed robberies and looted the citizens wearing police uniforms particularly those return from abroad.

CPO, Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated ASP Saddar, SHO Rawat, his team and directed to continue raids to net lawbreakers.

