Police arrests drug peddler, recovered marijuana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

According to police sources, Station House Officer (SHO) Tando Yousuf Police Station, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Anwer Zada along with police team conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested drug peddler Adnan Siddiqui and recovered 1960 kg marijuana from his possession while his accomplice Hazrat Khan Pathan managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered a case against them under relevant law.