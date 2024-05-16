Open Menu

Police Bust Bike, Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Two

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police bust bike, car lifter gang; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike and car lifter gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman.

He informed that Cantt police netted two accused namely Umair Ali and Amanullah, allegedly involved in several bike and car lifting cases.

Police also recovered a stolen Mehran Car, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.

