Police Bust Bike, Car Lifter Gang; Arrest Two
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police have busted a bike and car lifter gang and arrested its two members, said a police spokesman.
He informed that Cantt police netted two accused namely Umair Ali and Amanullah, allegedly involved in several bike and car lifting cases.
Police also recovered a stolen Mehran Car, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to accelerate ongoing operation against bike and car lifters.
