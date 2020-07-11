Police busts inter district gang, 3 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have busted an inter-district gang and arrested notorious criminal Sarfaraz Bekaaneri alias Saain along with his two accomplices.

According to details on the special directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon a joint operation was carried out by CIA police, SHO Town, satellite town and Madadgar 15 for arresting notorious criminals envolved in various crimes.

Meanwhile arrested suspects have confessed to commit offences in the limits of various police stations including Town, Mehran, Gharibabad and satellite town areas.

It was pertinent to mention here that accused Sarfaraz Bekaaneri was also injured during police encounter in Hyderabad and cases were also registered in cantonment police station Hyderabad.