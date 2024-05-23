Open Menu

Police Carry Out Search Operations In PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 07:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Potohar Police here on Thursday carried out search operations in PTCL Colony, GPO Chowk and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of R.A.Bazar and Cantt Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations were conducted in order to maintain law and order and flush out suspects following the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

He informed, senior police officers and police personnel including women police took part in the search operations.

Police checked as many as 37 houses, 47 shops, 19 tenants and 320 individuals during the search operation.

The spokesman said that police were fully prepared to shield the lives and property of the public and combing and search operations were being done to flush out the suspects and hardcore criminals.

He said that police were more vigilant to keep an eye on suspects and maintain law and order in Rawalpindi.

